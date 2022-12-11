Now that she’s back on the Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen has no issue putting her public life out there for the world to see. The first episode of the show’s fifth season made its debut earlier this week on Peacock, and the mother of four was already wrapped up in the drama as the premiere came to an end.

As Page Six notes, she made allegations that fellow castmate Lisa Hochstein rents out her Star Island mansion to assist with her mortgage payment. At the time, the former basketball wife was clapping back at comments her co-star made about a property of her own.

Speaking to The Post about the situation, Pippen vented, “I would never in a million years judge a woman who’s earning her own living and working hard. I feel like it’s not fair.”

“When I was married to Scottie, my job was taking care of his life and the kids. In this chapter of my life, I’m working so hard to be an entrepreneur with all my brands,” she went on. “I want to prove to everyone that, hey, I’m not just a housewife. I wasn’t just in a marriage with a basketball player. There’s way more to me.”

While the reality TV drama is certainly interesting, many have been pressing for intimate details about Pippen’s love life. Recently, she’s been spending plenty of time with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen during Travis Scotts performance at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cameras have previously caught them kissing and cozying up on the beach. However, the 48-year-old continues to deny the existence of a serious relationship between them.

“We are friends,” she told The Post. “We’ve been friends for the last couple of years. I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun.”

Additionally, she added, “People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think.”

Another topic that’s been making headlines surrounding the social media starlet is her OnlyFans account. Previously, Pippen revealed that her father asked her to stop posting on the often-salacious website. Now though, she seems to be walking those comments back.

“My dad doesn’t even know what OnlyFans is,” she clarified. “He just heard about it from someone, and he didn’t like it. It deters me from going on the app as much as I normally would have. But I love OnlyFans. It’s an amazing platform. I think it’s great that you can have a real relationship with your fans and your followers.”

Specifically, the socialite has noticed her followers love a certain type of content. “My foot pics are killing it,” she confessed. “I post a lot of photos of my feet on OnlyFans and people seem to love my feet.”

Read Larsa Pippen’s full conversation with The Post here, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]