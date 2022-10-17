Larsa Pippen says that her father made her “shut down” her OnlyFans and it’s had a lasting impact on her “sex appeal.” Pippen discussed her use of the platform during BravoCon’s “Housewife 2 Housewife” panel on Sunday.

“I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform. I think it’s amazing,” she said. “So my dad called me, and my dad said a lot of people were calling him. … He said, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but we need to shut it down.’”

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Pippen continued: “And since he did that, he took my sex appeal away. He just took it. So I haven’t been able to get back to where I was on my OnlyFans.”

She went on to theorize that a lot of her followers on the site also stem from the fact that she speaks Arabic.

“I feel like that’s my community of people, so I do feel that’s probably why my numbers [were] up,” Pippen said.

As for how much she was earning at her peak popularity on the service, Pippen previously said that the most she ever earned was $200,000.

“I don’t do nudes, so it’s not anything,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live at the time.

