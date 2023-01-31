Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 48 are officially an item.

After months of speculation, Jordan and Pippen made their relationship IG official. Marcus Jordan shared a video of him and his “twin” on Instagram as they showed off their secret handshake and sealed it with a kiss. Jordan used Drake and 21 Savage’s “Treacherous Twins” to soundtrack the Reel. He captioned the post, “Twistin’ up my fingers for my twin.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen were first spotted together in September. As paps caught a glimpse of them getting cozy, Larsa faced significant backlash due to their age gap and connection. Larsa married then divorced Scottie Pippen, who previously played alongside Michael Jordan, Marcus’ father, on the Chicago Bulls. At one point, some accused Larsa of grooming Marcus.

“I just met him 3 years ago I never knew him or his family,” Larsa Pippen wrote in response to the speculation about her relationship with Marcus Jordan. “I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen during Travis Scotts performance at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The latest post is indicative that Jordan and Pippen’s relationship has progressed rapidly in recent months. They packed on PDA in public settings like Miami Beach, the streets of NYC, and even Rolling Loud in recent months. However, a few months ago, they insisted they were “just friends” and have been for the past few years.

“We’ve been friends for the last couple of years,” she told The New York Post in December. “I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating,” Pippen added. She then explained that the rumors exaggerate the reality of her love life. “So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun.”

