Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan caused quite the conversation over the last few months. When the two Chicago Bulls descendants were first spotted in September, many took to social media to talk about their age gap and relationship. However, Larsa Pippen posted a picture with Marcus Jordan on her Instagram story along with some screenshots of them together. It’s clear they’re still going strong, yet the conversation doesn’t slow down.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen during Travis Scotts performance at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Moreover, Pippen captioned one of the pictures she posted with “11:11 on Friday the 13th, make a wish.”

Meanwhile, one of many who jumped into the Pippen-Jordan conversation is former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

“She needs the attention,” he said. “She needs someone who’s going to look at her like she is the prize trophy. The only person that’s going to do that is the younger generation…No 55-year-old man is going to be excited about, c’mon. There’s going to be younger men. If this doesn’t work out, there’ll be another younger man.”

Even with all the lovely posts, there was a time when Pippen dismissed rumors of a romance. She spoke on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last December to talk about the alleged fling.

“I think a lot of people think our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren’t.” Moreover, she said she “never really knew Marcus’ mom or them,” and “just recently met [the family] a couple years ago.” She went on to say that she and Marcus were just friends.

I don’t know…is it me…or is this shit hella foul on Jordan son to be with his dads coworkers ex wife? #larsapippen #marcusjordan #michaeljordan #scottiepippen pic.twitter.com/azM77h3NYN — Adrian_NYC (@itsADRIANnyc) January 6, 2023

After returning to The Real Housewives of Miami, the 48-year-old took plenty of promo ops to discuss her relationship with Marcus.

“We are friends,” she told The Post. “We’ve been friends for the last couple of years. I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun.”

Still, what do you think of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s recent posts together? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest on rumored (or confirmed) celebrity flings.