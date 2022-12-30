Larsa Pippen, former wife of Scottie Pippen, has been tied to a number of celebrities since their split. On the 48-year-old dating younger men, Gilbert Arenas recently offered his thoughts, saying that he thinks she “needs the attention.”

Sitting down with VladTV, the former Washington Wizards star shared, “She’s a single woman. Who’s going to be attracted to her at this point in her life? Younger men.”

“She needs the attention,” Arenas added. “She needs someone who’s going to look at her like she is the prize trophy. The only person that’s going to do that is the younger generation…No 55-year-old man is going to be excited about, c’mon. There’s going to be younger men. If this doesn’t work out, there’ll be another younger man.

Larsa has been romantically tied with Utah Jazz player Malik Beasley and rapper Future. The mother of four is currently rumored to date Marcus Jordan, the son of famed NBA player Michael Jordan.

Recently telling the New York Post that they are simply friends, Larsa reportedly added, “I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Larsa Pippen attends the Universal Music Group’s 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs at ROW DTLA on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Acknowledging the pressures of dating in the public eye, the reality star continued, “People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think.”

