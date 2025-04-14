DJ Vlad Exposes Larsa Pippen’s Angry DMs

Larsa Pippen reportedly went after DJ Vlad in his DMs, labeling the interviewer a "f*cking loser." He shared a screenshot of the message on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "You gotta stop talking about me you f*cking loser," Pippen wrote. Vlad captioned the post: "Larsa Pippen called me a f*cking loser." In a follow-up, he shared a link to his recent conversation with Gilbert Arenas, writing: "I'm pretty sure it was because of this recent interview with Gilbert Arenas."

In that interview, DJ Vlad and the former NBA star discussed Larsa Pippen's ex, Marcus Jordan, and his recent legal trouble. "Somehow, I blame Larsa Pippen for all this," Vlad joked. "I feel she's to blame for all this." From there, Arenas remarked that she's tarnishing the Pippen last name. "You have corrupted the Pippen brand. You just corrupted the Jordan brand," he said. "It should be stopped at all costs. Please keep her away from the James family."

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan's Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dated from 2022 through 2024. Their relationship came after Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen. Back in February, police arrested Jordan in Orange County, Florida for alleged DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. After he pleaded not guilty, his lawyers requested that the court allow him to enter a substance abuse program. “While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community,” they wrote in a filing obtained by People.