DJ Vlad Exposes Larsa Pippen’s Angry DMs

BY Cole Blake 1422 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)
DJ Vlad recently brought up Larsa Pippen while discussing Marcus Jordan's arrest in Florida from February.

Larsa Pippen reportedly went after DJ Vlad in his DMs, labeling the interviewer a "f*cking loser." He shared a screenshot of the message on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "You gotta stop talking about me you f*cking loser," Pippen wrote. Vlad captioned the post: "Larsa Pippen called me a f*cking loser." In a follow-up, he shared a link to his recent conversation with Gilbert Arenas, writing: "I'm pretty sure it was because of this recent interview with Gilbert Arenas."

In that interview, DJ Vlad and the former NBA star discussed Larsa Pippen's ex, Marcus Jordan, and his recent legal trouble. "Somehow, I blame Larsa Pippen for all this," Vlad joked. "I feel she's to blame for all this." From there, Arenas remarked that she's tarnishing the Pippen last name. "You have corrupted the Pippen brand. You just corrupted the Jordan brand," he said. "It should be stopped at all costs. Please keep her away from the James family."

Read More: Larsa Pippen & Safaree Spark Romance Rumors With Flirty Birthday Photos

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan's Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dated from 2022 through 2024. Their relationship came after Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen. Back in February, police arrested Jordan in Orange County, Florida for alleged DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. After he pleaded not guilty, his lawyers requested that the court allow him to enter a substance abuse program. “While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community,” they wrote in a filing obtained by People.

His legal team continued: “Mr. Jordan is dedicated to becoming a responsible, drug-free, and productive member of the community. His participation in the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program will not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses.”

Read More: Larsa Pippen Who? Marcus Jordan & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Nicole Murphy Enjoy A Night Out

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's Pop Culture Marcus Jordan Seeks Rehab Treatment Over Shocking DUI Arrest 908
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 13, 2023 Relationships Marcus Jordan Accuses Larsa Pippen Of "Rewriting History For Clout" After Breakup 3.5K
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball - Arrivals Relationships Marcus Jordan Shades Larsa Pippen With Cruel IG Comment 21.4K
BravoCon 2023 Relationships Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Look Stunning For BravoCon Date Night, She Explains Lack Of Content On OnlyFans 1432