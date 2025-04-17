Larsa Pippen Hard Launches Relationship With Jeff Coby Following Marcus Jordan Breakup

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Larsa Pippen attends the Creators Inc Art Week &amp; Celebrity Fashion Show at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on December 08, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)
Earlier this week, Larsa Pippen and her new boo Jeff Coby were spotted locking lips in a parking garage in Miami.

It's been almost a year now since Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan decided to go their separate ways, and it looks like Pippen has found herself a new boo.

Earlier this week, she was spotted in a Miami parking garage alongside former professional basketball player Jeff Coby. They packed on the PDA too, leaning in for a kiss to confirm their romance. At the time, a source told Page Six that the pair have been together since January, and that they're “really happy.”

Yesterday (April 16), they were seen together once again. This time, they were at the premiere of The Accountant 2 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Pippen is seen in a striking black dress with sheer details. As for Coby, he sported a simple black jacket and matching pants.

Pippen and Coby were first seen together last month, holding hands as they arrived to Marysol Patton’s birthday party at the restaurant Maple & Ash in Miami.

Read More: DJ Vlad Exposes Larsa Pippen’s Angry DMs

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Split

Last October, Pippen told Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea that she was trying to keep her love life lowkey. "I think from my last relationship, it was so public that I think in this chapter of my life, I want to keep certain things to myself and not be so overly open because it just didn’t work out well for me, my last situation,” she explained.

Things did get pretty ugly after her split from Jordan, who had some less than kind things to say about her on social media in September. When a fan on Instagram asked him where Pippen was, he replied, "Back where she belongs [street emoji]."

She threw some shade of her own in August, publicly joking about his drug use allegations with Porsha Williams. In March, he was arrested for an alleged DUI and reportedly admitting to battling substance abuse issues.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Who? Marcus Jordan & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Nicole Murphy Enjoy A Night Out

