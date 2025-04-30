Larsa Pippen Alleges Marcus Jordan Sent Her Threatening Messages During Their Breakup

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Larsa Pippen is currently rumored to be dating Jeff Coby after her public breakup with Marcus Jordan back in 2024.

Larsa Pippen is alleging that Marcus Jordan sent her threatening messages during their public breakup. She makes the claim in a preview for the upcoming seventh season of The Real Housewives of Miami, as viewed by People.

“He was sending really threatening text messages at the end," she alleges in the trailer. She didn't go into any further detail about the messages. It appears fans will have to wait until the season airs to learn more specifics.

Pippen and Jordan dated from 2022 until 2024. Larsa confirmed that they had split up during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July of last year. "I think it's off. I mean, it's off, it is off," she said at the time. "I feel like I'm good. I'm good." she added: "I am spending this summer just focusing on my kids and my friends and family. I just have to, like, enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants."

Larsa Pippen & Jeff Coby

A year after the breakup with Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen is now in a relationship with Jeff Coby. TMZ spotted the two enjoying each other's company on a yacht in South Beach, Miami, earlier this week. The outlet reports that they met at the 10-year anniversary party for David Alexander's DBC Fitness gym at ZZs Club in Miami.

As for Jordan, he recently made headlines after authorities arrested him for alleged DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest in Florida, earlier this year. Afterward, his lawyer requested that he be place in a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program. He cited his "strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community" in a filing obtained by AllHipHop.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Miami will be premiering on Wednesday, June 11 at 9: 00 PM, ET on Bravo. It will feature Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen, as well as Stephanie Shojaee.

