Marcus Jordan Attempted To Escape From Police After Getting Lamborghini Stuck On Train Tracks, In New Dashcam Footage

Marcus avoids a world of potential trouble.

After getting him into the police car, Jordan was allegedly singing "the entire" time to the station. He also refused to take a breathalyzer. But despite some hefty charges, Marcus was still released jail. On his way out, he did not answer any questions from any journalists. Instead, he got right back into his Lambo. As of yet, Marcus nor Michael have publicly addressed the matter.

Right away they noticed he was under the influence. So, they had him perform a handful of field sobriety tests. He allegedly did not pass a single one, so the police had no choice but to arrest him on a DUI charge. What's more is that they found cocaine on Marcus while conducting a search. However, he was allegedly not very compliant while being taken into custody.

However, the 34-year-old was able to get away pretty easily in his bright blue Lamborghini Urus SUV. It is interesting, though, that the officer decided to let Marcus Jordan go. "I'm turning around," he radioed to dispatch. But it doesn't stop there. About 10 minutes or so later, Maitland Police officers found him stuck on railroad tracks. According to the officials, they asked Jordan as to why and how he got caught.

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan , was recently arrested on charges of DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence. This stunning report comes from TMZ Sports. As of 9:15 PT, the reality TV star is out of custody, but here's the rundown. At around 1 a.m., police were in pursuit of Marcus Jordan in Maitland, Florida. Dashcam footage from a Seminole County officer's vehicle shows proof of this chase.

