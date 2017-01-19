police chase
- MusicSauce Walka Arrested After Police Chase, Crashed Car At 130 Miles Per HourThe Houston rapper was charged with evading arrest or detention, but it's unclear why this chase happened in the first place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSpotemGottem Arrested Following Police ChasePolice allegedly found a Glock 23 in SpotemGottem's Corvette.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeMan Dies In Jail After Leading Police In Car Chase To Rick Ross' Mansion: ReportThe man who led the police on a car chase that ended in front of Rick Ross' Georgia mansion has since died in police custody.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureBam Margera's Stolen Bentley Crashes Into House Following High-Speed ChaseThe reality star was traveling & stopped to charge his phone at a Target only to find that his car was stolen from the parking lot.By Erika Marie
- SportsChiefs Parade Devolves Into Chaos As Epic Police Chase Ensues: WatchWell that was unexpected.By Alexander Cole
- RandomMan Shot Up Strip Club Parking Lot Because Debit Card Declined, Police SayThat's one hell of a Friday night.By Aron A.
- MusicMaster P Covers Funeral Bill For 13-Year-Old Boy Who Died In Car Crash After Police ChaseHeaven couldn't wait for Ki'Anthony Tyus.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSafaree's Robbery Suspects Captured Following Police Chase: ReportThe people who allegedly robbed Safaree have been apprehended.By Aron A.
- SocietyCleveland Murder Suspect Steve Stephens Commits Suicide After Police PursuitThe Cleveland gunman took his own life Tuesday morning after being caught by police in Pennsylvania. By Kevin Goddard
- Viral"Bonnie & Clyde" Couple Charged With Murder After Self-Snitching On Facebook LiveIt seems police have access to the Internet after all. By Angus Walker
- ViralThe Runaway Bull Who Evaded Police For Hours In NYC Has DiedRest In Peace to the noble beast, who broke free from a slaughterhouse and found himself in the police chase of a lifetime. By Angus Walker
- ViralCar Chase Ends With Police Killing Man While On The Hood Of A Cop Car (VIDEO)A witness filmed the sudden and shocking conclusion to police chase in L.A. yesterday. By Angus Walker