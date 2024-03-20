Kai Cenat Trolled By Fan Claiming To Be In A Police Chase

Kai Cenat fell victim to a troll while live-streaming a police chase in Los Angeles. During the stream, Cenat was contacted on Instagram by a man claiming to be the driver of the car. For a few minutes, Cenat and the man exchanged messages before the suspect was apprehended. However, internet sleuths have discovered that the man was a troll. The user who had contacted Cenat was seen livestreaming well after the suspect was apprehended.

However, for once it seems like Cenat got a taste of his own medicine. Late last year, Cenat committed to a weeks-long troll job in which he convinced several prominent content creators that he was buying them Birkin Bags. Instead, Cenat purchased knock-offs from Temu. This went as far as showing Rubi Rose the knock-off bag he had bought her and trying to convince her that the "prank" was that she thought it was Temu but was actually a legit Birkin.

Kai Cenat Shocked By Kanye West Manager Fight Threat

Elsewhere, Cenat was recently taken aback when he learned that Kanye West's manager had threatened to fight him. John Monopoly had threatened to "link up" in Cenat's hood with a "plus one", casually saying that Cenat could "bring his whole team". In typically Kai Cenat fashion, the young streamer threw a tantrum, screaming and flopping back in his chair. Of course, Cenat's stream chat was backing him the whole time. However, a few Kanye stans could be seen in chat as well.

Cenat and West are beefing over Cenat's "complaints" about free Vultures merch he received. West felt Cenat should have been more grateful, instead of remarking that some of the clothing he had received was too big. However, he's not the only streamer that West has been beefing with as of late. West recently reflected on forcing Adin Ross to apologize to him over comments Ross made about West potentially needing a handout.

