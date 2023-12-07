Sauce Walka Arrested After Police Chase, Crashed Car At 130 Miles Per Hour

A few months after his macing drama with Charleston White, Sauce Walka found himself in more trouble. Moreover, authorities arrested him after a high-speed, two-mile police chase, according to FOX 26 Houston, who reportedly obtained legal documents pertaining to this situation. Apparently, the rapper went 130 miles per hour and eventually crashed his car, thus ending the chase, the reasons for which are still unknown as of writing this article. Following this incident early Wednesday morning (December 6), he received charges of evading arrest or detention relating to a motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device. If the schedules resumes as planned, Albert Walker Mondane will appear in court on Friday (December 8).

Furthermore, we also don't know whether he sustained any injuries or got medical assistance yet. Given the early nature of this report, we have few guesses as to whether the DAT BOY DEN MC will hold himself accountable for this or if things will turn more complicated. After all, he could fight against this arrest in court, but it seems like there is already some worrisome precedent that could make this tougher for him. Regardless, from what Sauce Walka's Instagram Story suggests, it seems like he's doing well.

Read More: Sauce Walka Challenges J. Cole To A Rap Off: "ILL GO BAR 4 BAR WIT ANY GOAT"

Sauce Walka At Key Glock's Birthday Party

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Sauce Walka attends Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration at Clè Houston on August 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock)

Shortly after this arrest occurred, a video emerged on the social media platform, showing him speaking to one of his The Sauce Factory artists in a jail call. "I want to tell all my fans that I appreciate y’all for your care and concern,” Sauce Walka remarked. “I’m good, I’m straight. I made it through a catastrophic accident and the Super Saiyan that I am, I’m still here, I’m good, I’m healthy and will continue to be wealthy. Right now, I’m incarcerated but I should be getting out soon. I’ma drop a video for y’all ’cause I know y’all miss me. And I’ve been working hard so I’ve got some more work I’ma drop for y’all."

Meanwhile, back in March, the 33-year-old was reportedly arrested on drug charges. It seems like he dodged these accusations, but it might make this and future court battles that much tougher. With that in mind, all we can do is wait and see whether it will come up again in this narrative. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sauce Walka.

Read More: Sauce Walka's Daughter Speaks For The First Time In Touching Moment

[via]