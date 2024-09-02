Mase Proves His Rapping Skills Haven't Faded With Impressive New Freestyle

He's still got it...

Mase and Cam'ron made their return to their It Is What It Is sports talk show recently, but don't think that this new endeavor took away their rapping skills. Moreover, the former came through with an impressive new freestyle, and you can see how people loved it in the replies of the post below. It goes to show that these two New York lyricists still have that spark in them after all these years, even if many see them as missing their peak powers these days. We wonder if they will engage with more musical material in the near future, as it's always a treat when they can cross things over and show off multiple skills at once.

Furthermore, they already received a lot of acclaim for their dynamism on It Is What It Is and for their vast sports knowledge. But Mase isn't the only one who can turn things into a lyrical onslaught, as Cam'ron has also barred up on some previous episodes, too. Either way, we're sure that they will have a lot of great content to share and a lot more talent to show off. Maybe they could even have a battle one day centered around a sports debate topic...

Mase's New Freestyle

Wishful thinking aside, we're sure that Cam'ron and Mase will tell many more stories on It Is What It Is. One recent recollection concerned the latter's claims that Big L once set him up for a robbery. "Me and L start talking and the conversation goes super left, you know," he recalled. "Next thing I know, I'm in The Tunnel [a nightclub] and the n***a Fat Joe comes up to me. A couple months later, we get into it about something. I think it was over a chick or something. I get around the corner on 140th and I walk up 140th on seventh to 141st and a Spanish n***a just run outta nowhere like, 'Give it up. I'ma kill both of y'all n***as.'"