Mase Recalls Big L Allegedly Setting Him Up To Be Robbed

Mase says Big L once set him up to be robbed in Harlem after multiple heated arguments. He reflected on the story during the latest episode of It Is What It Is alongside Cam'ron. Mase began by revealing that they got into an argument because he felt L was biting some of his lyrics.

"Me and L start talking and the conversation goes super left you know. Next thing I know, I'm in The Tunnel [a nightclub] and the n***a Fat Joe comes up to me," he explained. The two locked eyes but Joe decided not to do anything because he had no issue with Mase. "A couple months later, we get into it about something. I think it was over a chick or something," he continued. From there, he recalled buying ice cream for the block on 139th Street in New York City while rocking his first Rolex watch. "I get around the corner on 140th and I walk up 140th on seventh to 141st and a Spanish n***a just run outta nowhere like, 'Give it up. I'ma kill both of y'all n****s.'"

Mase dropped the watch and ran for his life with God Shammgod. Cops immediately pulled up on the robber and arrested him. Shortly afterward, he learned it was Big L who set him up. Fat Joe previously discussed his side of the story during an interview with Angie Martinez on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in 2022. At the time, he explained that he didn't realize the person Big L asked him for help beefing against was Mase, who he was friendly with. He admitted that Mase never trusted him afterward.

Mase Recalls Confronting Big L