Cam'ron & Mase's Controversial Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Prompts Backlash, They Respond

Kendrick Lamar's eagerly anticipated response to Drake, "Euphoria," finally dropped earlier this week. As expected, the diss track has since garnered passionate reactions from both sides of the fence. As for Cam'ron and Mase, they think Drizzy's come out on top so far. Evidently, however, a lot of their viewers disagree.

During an episode of the Come & Talk 2 Me podcast posted today, the duo addressed the backlash they've received for their take on the song. “Drake is definitely winning from an MC standpoint,” Mase said during a previous episode. “It took a while for us to get the record from Kendrick and when you wait a while it gotta be outta this world. I think if Kendrick dropped this record right after ‘[Push Ups] Drop and Give Me 50,’ it would have been cr*zy.”

Cam'ron & Mase "Don't Get" Why They Can't Share Their Opinions On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Cam had a similar take, claiming that while the song isn't bad, it's just not as impressive as he'd expected. “I think Drake is winning," he said. "‘Euphoria’ didn’t really move me. I’m expecting lyrics from Kendrick, you’re expecting certain things. The song was kinda long, it took too long to come out — pause. I’m not saying it’s bad.” Their stance certainly riled up some fans, but according to them, the backlash they're receiving is unnecessary.

“Do you realize that n***as is mad because of our opinion on the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar?” Cam'ron began. “I’m like, ‘yo, bro. Why we can’t have our opinion?’ I don’t get that! I don’t really get why we can’t have our opinion! Secondly, this is what I wanted to say. And this is not to start a problem with anybody. West Coast people: East Coast n***as is not as big on the ‘coast’ sh*t as y’all are on the coast sh*t.” What do you think of Cam'ron and Mase's take on Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss? Do you agree that Drake is winning the battle so far or not? What about their response to backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

