Cam'ron & Mase Have A Wild Theory About Shannon Sharpe's Instagram Sex Scandal

They think something's not adding up here...

If you haven't heard what happened with Shannon Sharpe and you'd rather keep your innocent energies intact for today... Maybe you should stop reading here. But for the rest of the world, the Internet is going wild with memes, jokes, reactions, and questions concerning Shannon Sharpe's recent Instagram Live. He had apparently never gone Live before and accidentally did so while he was sharing an intimate moment with a partner. Moreover, Cam'ron and Mase (and guest Michael Irvin) discussed this bizarre moment on their sports talk show It Is What It Is, and they have a staggering theory as to why this is the new hot topic of discussion. Well... Cam discussed it, since he had to update a puzzled Mase on what was going on

Cam'ron posited that Shannon Sharpe went live during intercourse on purpose, something that he denies outright. He suggested that it was because the former football star hadn't gone viral in a while, and also theorized that you need to press way too many buttons to go on IG Live for this to be a mistake. For what it's worth, Sharpe first characterized this leak as a hack by taking to his Instagram Story. Later on, during a new episode of the Night Cap podcast with Ochocinco, he issued a formal apology and explained that it was an accident on his behalf.

It Is What It Is Discusses The Shannon Sharpe Situation

Elsewhere, Cam'ron just kept clowning the situation itself, whether it was the loudness of the vocals in the leaked clip or how much he bragged in his apology video. Irvin didn't really say much on the matter, but he did call it very interesting. Mase, on the other hand, had some funny reactions and first-time observations about the whole thing. Needless to say, Shannon Sharpe is probably quite embarrassed about everything, but also likely amused by all the reactions and discussions.

Meanwhile, this comes as ESPN has decided what will happen to Shannon Sharpe as a result. Do you think this was a fair outcome or that something else should've been the answer? Either way, Club Shay Shay has jokes for months now. Pretty much every future guest will probably tease him over it, and we're sure that he will tease them back.