J. Cole Reveals What "Disgusted" Him About The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

BY Alexander Cole
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Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
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J. Cole was on Cam'ron's show "Talk With Flee," which led to an in-depth look at the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

J. Cole and Cam'ron are burying the hatchet today on Talk With Flee. After a bizarre lawsuit saga, the two are now looking to move on and become friendly again. Of course, the latest episode of Talk With Flee is the perfect way to bridge that gap.

During the conversation, Cam'ron made sure to bring up the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. This was always going to be a no-brainer. While Cole already spoke about the situation with Nadeska, there are still certain aspects that fans want to know about.

In one clip making the rounds on social media, Cole was adamant about how much he felt "disgusted" by the tribalism on both sides. He likened the beef to an election where people are siding with Democrats and Republicans.

"The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican. You either Kendrick, or you Drake," Cole explained. "I was disgusted both ways, damn near."

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Cole went on to say that he felt as though the entire beef was becoming some sort of campaign for people to tear down Drake. He noted that Drake is great, and people were trying to create narratives otherwise.

"The 'out of hand' that to me is disgusting, how people try to use that opportunity to show how they really felt about Drake the whole time, or just to pile on and tear this dude down and create a narrative as if he's not great. It was a whole campaign," Cole continued.

Overall, it is clear that Cole saw where things were going and decided that the best course of action was to bow out entirely. It's hard to blame him, even if some fans still feel betrayed by his apology.

We are two years removed from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, but still, it remains a part of the larger narrative. While Lamar has moved on, Drake is still picking up the pieces as he looks to release ICEMAN.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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