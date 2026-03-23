J. Cole Reveals What "Disgusted" Him About The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

J. Cole and Cam'ron are burying the hatchet today on Talk With Flee. After a bizarre lawsuit saga, the two are now looking to move on and become friendly again. Of course, the latest episode of Talk With Flee is the perfect way to bridge that gap.

During the conversation, Cam'ron made sure to bring up the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. This was always going to be a no-brainer. While Cole already spoke about the situation with Nadeska, there are still certain aspects that fans want to know about.

In one clip making the rounds on social media, Cole was adamant about how much he felt "disgusted" by the tribalism on both sides. He likened the beef to an election where people are siding with Democrats and Republicans.

"The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican. You either Kendrick, or you Drake," Cole explained. "I was disgusted both ways, damn near."

Cole went on to say that he felt as though the entire beef was becoming some sort of campaign for people to tear down Drake. He noted that Drake is great, and people were trying to create narratives otherwise.

"The 'out of hand' that to me is disgusting, how people try to use that opportunity to show how they really felt about Drake the whole time, or just to pile on and tear this dude down and create a narrative as if he's not great. It was a whole campaign," Cole continued.

Overall, it is clear that Cole saw where things were going and decided that the best course of action was to bow out entirely. It's hard to blame him, even if some fans still feel betrayed by his apology.