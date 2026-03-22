J. Cole Confronts Cam'ron Face-To-Face Following Lawsuit Drama

J. Cole said he wants to do more interviews for his new album The Fall-Off, and it seems like he took this opportunity to squash a legal beef. Cam'ron had previously sued Cole for not fulfilling an agreement for a Cam feature, and they will apparently hash things out on a new Talk With Flee episode coming out this week.

The talk show's Instagram page showed a clip of the Dreamville rapper interrupting Killa Cam's story. In the clip, Cole randomly walks into the studio, which visibly takes Cam aback. "What's up, man?" he said in the clip.

"I'm just saying, like, a lawsuit, bruh? Lawyers?" the North Carolina MC remarked. "I'm just saying, bro, you got n***as like...."

"It wasn't nothing like that," Cam replied. It's a funny teaser for what should be a very interesting conversation between the two. They will most likely talk about their ongoing legal battle, the new album, the Dipset lyricist's own moves, sports... Who knows?

In any case, fans are very excited to see this go down in full later this week. The episode will come out on Tuesday, March 24 at 10PM EST, according to the teaser. It will stream on REVOLT the next day. "Some talks you can't avoid forever.." the IG caption reads.

Why Did Cam'ron Sue J. Cole?

For those unaware, Cam'ron filed a lawsuit against J. Cole that concerned their "Ready '24" collaboration on the latter's 2024 album, Might Delete Later. Cam claimed that, in exchange for a guest verse, Cole agreed to either give him a verse or appear on his sports talk show with Mase, It Is What It Is.

However, the Diplomats artist claimed that his collaborator never followed up on this and never fulfilled his end of the bargain. Perhaps this Talk With Flee appearance is good enough for legal purposes.

J. Cole's lawyers clapped back at Cam'ron by claiming he only brought up these demands after "Ready '24" dropped. Now, though, it seems like more legal responses won't be necessary.