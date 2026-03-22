J. Cole Confronts Cam'ron Face-To-Face Following Lawsuit Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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J Cole Pulls Up Camron Talk With Flee Show After Lawsuit
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron sits court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Cam'ron had sued J. Cole for not holding up his end of the bargain after Cam appeared on the "Might Delete Later" track "Ready '24."

J. Cole said he wants to do more interviews for his new album The Fall-Off, and it seems like he took this opportunity to squash a legal beef. Cam'ron had previously sued Cole for not fulfilling an agreement for a Cam feature, and they will apparently hash things out on a new Talk With Flee episode coming out this week.

The talk show's Instagram page showed a clip of the Dreamville rapper interrupting Killa Cam's story. In the clip, Cole randomly walks into the studio, which visibly takes Cam aback. "What's up, man?" he said in the clip.

"I'm just saying, like, a lawsuit, bruh? Lawyers?" the North Carolina MC remarked. "I'm just saying, bro, you got n***as like...."

"It wasn't nothing like that," Cam replied. It's a funny teaser for what should be a very interesting conversation between the two. They will most likely talk about their ongoing legal battle, the new album, the Dipset lyricist's own moves, sports... Who knows?

In any case, fans are very excited to see this go down in full later this week. The episode will come out on Tuesday, March 24 at 10PM EST, according to the teaser. It will stream on REVOLT the next day. "Some talks you can't avoid forever.." the IG caption reads.

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

Why Did Cam'ron Sue J. Cole?

For those unaware, Cam'ron filed a lawsuit against J. Cole that concerned their "Ready '24" collaboration on the latter's 2024 album, Might Delete Later. Cam claimed that, in exchange for a guest verse, Cole agreed to either give him a verse or appear on his sports talk show with Mase, It Is What It Is.

However, the Diplomats artist claimed that his collaborator never followed up on this and never fulfilled his end of the bargain. Perhaps this Talk With Flee appearance is good enough for legal purposes.

J. Cole's lawyers clapped back at Cam'ron by claiming he only brought up these demands after "Ready '24" dropped. Now, though, it seems like more legal responses won't be necessary.

Still, a talk show conversation doesn't automatically dismiss a legal process. But it's certainly a good sign of rekindled camaraderie.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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