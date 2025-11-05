Last week, Cam'ron hit J Cole with a new lawsuit, alleging that he owes him royalties for their Might Delete Later collab, "Ready '24." More specifically, he's seeking at least $500K. Allegedly, Cole asked Cam to work on a song for an upcoming project in December of 2021. He allegedly agreed under the conditions that he'd receive proper credit and have control over the final cut. He also allegedly wanted Cole to join him for another collaboration in the future, either a song or an appearance on his podcast, It Is What It Is.

They recorded "Ready '24" the following year, and at the time, Cam'ron allegedly confirmed that he wouldn't authorize its release until Cole followed through with another collaboration. Allegedly, Cole agreed.

“Two years later, with Cole having refused to honor his agreement to collaborate with [Cam’ron] on either a single or on the podcast, Defendants nevertheless released [‘Ready '24’]... on the album Might Delete Later,” the lawsuit alleges.

Cam'ron J Cole Lawsuit

Obviously, fans have a lot of questions about the lawsuit. For now, however, it remains unclear whether or not they'll ever get the answers they're looking for. In a preview for a new episode of the Talk With Flee podcast, shared by REVOLT on Instagram, Sen City questions Cam about the lawsuit.

“You suing J. Cole? Because I got questions about that," he said. Cam kept his lips sealed, but Sen City persisted. “J. Cole, that’s the prodigal son from North Carolina," he said. "Why are you suing J. Cole, my n****? He don’t bother nobody.”

“Aight, you don’t wanna answer," he continued. "Well, just answer this: he’s on his way to being a rap legend. That don’t make you just wanna be like, ‘Nah. You know what…let bygones be bygones’ or whatever the case may be?”