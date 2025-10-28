Cam'ron Hits J. Cole With Bombshell Lawsuit Over "Ready '24"

Cam'ron has filed a lawsuit against J. Cole, accusing the rapper of failing to make good on an agreement they reached over the song "Ready '24." According to TMZ, Cam claims he provided his contribution to the track in exchange for Cole agreeing to lend his talents to one of his future projects or appear on his and Mase's sports talk show, It Is What It Is. Over a year after "Ready '24" dropped, neither has come to fruition.

In the filing, Cam reveals that he and Cole worked on the song back in 2022 and remained in touch over the next two years. As Cam continuously asked if he could appear on the podcast, Cole claimed to be unavailable. In turn, Cam is arguing that he was never properly compensated for his work on "Ready '24" and wants a judge to weigh in on the matter. He hopes to be named "co-author" of the song in order to recoup his alleged losses through the money the track has made. At the time of publishing Cole has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

J. Cole "The Fall Off"

J. Cole dropped "Ready '24" as part of his fourth mixtape, Might Delete Later. He released the project as a surprise for fans while still working on his long-awaited album, The Fall Off. Cole has been hyping up the release for a number of years at this point, but still hasn't confirmed when fans will be able to hear it. He previously hinted that it might be ready for this year's Dreamville Festival, but that event came and went with no update.