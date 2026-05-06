Chris Brown's Use Of AI Sparks Intense Debate On Social Media

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Chris Brown is using AI to promote his new album, "BROWN," and this has led to some backlash on platforms such as X.

Chris Brown is gearing up to drop his new album, BROWN, on Friday, May 8. Following the release of the album, he will be going on tour with Usher. It is set to be one of the biggest R&B tours of all-time, and there is no doubt that longtime fans are excited.

On Tuesday, Brown continued the rollout for his project by unveiling the features list. This list has turned out to be quite controversial, for a few reasons. Firstly, the features themselves are as follows: NBA YoungBoy, Bryson Tiller, Tank, Vybz Kartel, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, and Fridayy.

Furthermore, Brown decided to use AI to reveal his features list. He did this through a vintage-style poster, as well as a black-and-white video that was clearly AI-generated.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

Chris Brown's AI Features Reveal

The use of AI in artistic spaces has been a hot topic of debate as of late. Many feel as though AI has no business being in the same conversation as art. Not only is AI taking jobs away from creatives, but it also creates a soulless product that elicits static emotions.

If Chris Brown is using AI to promote his album, then there is a real fear that he could be using AI in the music itself. That would subsequently set a horrible precedent for not just R&B, but the music industry as a whole.

Social Media Reacts

On social media, music listeners found the irony in Brown's poster, which says "A Night Of Soul" in large lettering. "The irony of “a night of soul” using soulless AI promo. This is a disgrace," wrote Huffington Post Culture Reporter Njera Perkins. Her sentiments were echoed by many, demonstrating how the majority of people online are sick and tired of AI taking over everything in our lives.

Whether or not Chris Brown dials back on the AI heading into Friday is something that remains to be seen. However, it remains clear that the use of AI is increasingly becoming a line in the sand for listeners.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Music Chris Brown Reveals Star-Studded Features List For New Album "BROWN"
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Music Chris Brown Fires Security Guard Over Alleged Shooting Outside Of Home: Report
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West's "Bully" Leaks Online And Fans Already Hate It
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0