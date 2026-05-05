Chris Brown Fires Security Guard Over Alleged Shooting Outside Of Home: Report

BY Aron A.
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NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
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According to reports, the security guard is no longer working for Chris Brown.

Chris Brown’s down a security guard, according to TMZ. After a confrontation escalated to alleged gunfire at his Tarzana property on Friday, the man who was taken into custody has now been fired from the singer’s security staff. Police told the publication that the man was part of Chris Brown's team and is no longer employed by the singer. 

The incident in question occurred after a confrontation with a woman. Reports claim that a woman showed up at Chris’ place unannounced–a rather frequent occurrence. However, this time, the woman refused to leave the property, and things got heated. Sources have alleged that the woman tried to run over the guard’s foot, prompting him to fire his gun. The woman called the police, claiming that the man fired his gun at the vehicle. The security officer was then arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Following the incident, Chris Brown took to Instagram to address the rumors surrounding the shooting–basically, denying that anything happened. “AT THIS POINT THIS PATTERN IS OLD. I’m looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened. I been in my rib this whole time. Ain’t heard a gunshot, police car or anything. DONT ATTACH MY NAME YO NONE OF THIS BULLSH*T. I got sh*t to do!”

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Chris Brown Reveals Album Tracklist

In other related Chris Brown news, the singer recently released the tracklist for his upcoming album, Brown. This comes after the release of the single, “Fallin” with Leon Thomas and the announcement of the “Raymond & Brown” tour with Usher. The upcoming album is set to be released this Friday with features from NBA Youngboy, Vybz Kartel, Sexy Redd, Glorilla, and more. 

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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