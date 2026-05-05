Chris Brown Fires Security Guard Over Alleged Shooting Outside Of Home: Report

Chris Brown’s down a security guard, according to TMZ. After a confrontation escalated to alleged gunfire at his Tarzana property on Friday, the man who was taken into custody has now been fired from the singer’s security staff. Police told the publication that the man was part of Chris Brown's team and is no longer employed by the singer.

The incident in question occurred after a confrontation with a woman. Reports claim that a woman showed up at Chris’ place unannounced–a rather frequent occurrence. However, this time, the woman refused to leave the property, and things got heated. Sources have alleged that the woman tried to run over the guard’s foot, prompting him to fire his gun. The woman called the police, claiming that the man fired his gun at the vehicle. The security officer was then arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Following the incident, Chris Brown took to Instagram to address the rumors surrounding the shooting–basically, denying that anything happened. “AT THIS POINT THIS PATTERN IS OLD. I’m looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened. I been in my rib this whole time. Ain’t heard a gunshot, police car or anything. DONT ATTACH MY NAME YO NONE OF THIS BULLSH*T. I got sh*t to do!”

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