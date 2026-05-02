Police Rush To Chris Brown's L.A. Home After Street Shooting, Suspect Arrested

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Police Rush Chris Brown LA Home Street Shooting Suspect Arrested
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Singer Chris Brown attends Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After at The Dome Atlanta on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
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At press time, it's unclear if either party involved in this reported shooting has any connection to Chris Brown or his Los Angeles property.

Chris Brown is getting ready for his "Raymond & Brown" tour along with fellow R&B superstar Usher. But he might have to deal with an attack near his home beforehand. According to TMZ, police in Los Angeles responded to a shooting reported on the street outside Brown's house yesterday afternoon (Friday, May 1) and arrested a suspect.

Per law enforcement sources who reportedly spoke with the publication, police responded to a 4PM call from a woman who claimed a man shot at her vehicle outside the property. Officers reportedly interviewed both individuals when they arrived. It's unclear at press time if Breezy was at his home at the time of the reported shooting.

The male suspect reportedly told police he and the woman were arguing in escalating fashion because she refused to leave the area. He also reportedly claimed the woman drove over his foot, after which he allegedly shot at the vehicle. Law enforcement reportedly took the suspect into custody on a $50K bail for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

It's also unclear if either party has a connection to the "Fallin" singer or his L.A. home. To be clear, the shooting reportedly took place on the street outside the home, not inside it or on the property.

Complex reportedly confirmed the 35-year-old Black male suspect is not Brown. A Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations officer reportedly told the outlet that reports suggested the suspect wielded a "CO2-style weapon" during the incident.

Read More: Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

Chris Brown's Lawsuit From Housekeeper
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Elsewhere, Chris Brown is facing his own legal drama. His former housekeeper recently pushed to show graphic photos from the dog attack she claims to have suffered. She claims in court that Brown's dog Hades mauled her, and has been seeking $90 million in damages since 2021.

He denied any wrongdoing in this case. We will see what the court's next decisions will hold for the legal battle.

Beyond this, Chris Brown is clapping back at haters and celebrating his success before he and Usher hit the road. He's got a new album dropping in just a few days, and a lot of scandal to handle.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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