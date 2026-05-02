Police Rush To Chris Brown's L.A. Home After Street Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Chris Brown is getting ready for his "Raymond & Brown" tour along with fellow R&B superstar Usher. But he might have to deal with an attack near his home beforehand. According to TMZ, police in Los Angeles responded to a shooting reported on the street outside Brown's house yesterday afternoon (Friday, May 1) and arrested a suspect.

Per law enforcement sources who reportedly spoke with the publication, police responded to a 4PM call from a woman who claimed a man shot at her vehicle outside the property. Officers reportedly interviewed both individuals when they arrived. It's unclear at press time if Breezy was at his home at the time of the reported shooting.

The male suspect reportedly told police he and the woman were arguing in escalating fashion because she refused to leave the area. He also reportedly claimed the woman drove over his foot, after which he allegedly shot at the vehicle. Law enforcement reportedly took the suspect into custody on a $50K bail for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

It's also unclear if either party has a connection to the "Fallin" singer or his L.A. home. To be clear, the shooting reportedly took place on the street outside the home, not inside it or on the property.

Complex reportedly confirmed the 35-year-old Black male suspect is not Brown. A Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations officer reportedly told the outlet that reports suggested the suspect wielded a "CO2-style weapon" during the incident.

Chris Brown's Lawsuit From Housekeeper

Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Elsewhere, Chris Brown is facing his own legal drama. His former housekeeper recently pushed to show graphic photos from the dog attack she claims to have suffered. She claims in court that Brown's dog Hades mauled her, and has been seeking $90 million in damages since 2021.

He denied any wrongdoing in this case. We will see what the court's next decisions will hold for the legal battle.