Fallin — Song By Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas

Chris Brown taps back into his R&B roots on "Fallin," linking up with Leon Thomas for a smooth, emotionally heavy record that leans into love, regret, and vulnerability. The track arrives as Breezy continues building anticipation for his upcoming album BROWN, which he recently teased with a more stripped-down, classic R&B aesthetic. On “Fallin,” Chris carries the emotional weight, singing about being stuck in a cycle of love he can’t shake. “Can’t believe how I’m fallin’… I just need a taste of your love,” he admits on the chorus.