Fallin — Song By Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas

BY Tallie Spencer
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Two R&B heavyweights link up for a classic collab.

Chris Brown taps back into his R&B roots on "Fallin," linking up with Leon Thomas for a smooth, emotionally heavy record that leans into love, regret, and vulnerability. The track arrives as Breezy continues building anticipation for his upcoming album BROWN, which he recently teased with a more stripped-down, classic R&B aesthetic. On “Fallin,” Chris carries the emotional weight, singing about being stuck in a cycle of love he can’t shake. “Can’t believe how I’m fallin’… I just need a taste of your love,” he admits on the chorus.

Leon Thomas slides in with a standout verse, adding depth to the narrative. He reflects on a love that once felt healing but ultimately became complicated, touching on damage, growth, and missed timing.

Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: BROWN

Quotable Lyrics

Can't believe how I'm fallin' (Fallin', oh)
Somehow, girl, you wake me up (Fallin', yeah, baby)
Baby, we ain't been makin' love (Makin' love, yeah)
I just need a taste of your love

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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