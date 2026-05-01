Fallin — Song By Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas

Chris Brown taps back into his R&B roots on "Fallin," linking up with Leon Thomas for a smooth, emotionally heavy record that leans into love, regret, and vulnerability. The track arrives as Breezy continues building anticipation for his upcoming album BROWN, which he recently teased with a more stripped-down, classic R&B aesthetic. On “Fallin,” Chris carries the emotional weight, singing about being stuck in a cycle of love he can’t shake. “Can’t believe how I’m fallin’… I just need a taste of your love,” he admits on the chorus.
Leon Thomas slides in with a standout verse, adding depth to the narrative. He reflects on a love that once felt healing but ultimately became complicated, touching on damage, growth, and missed timing.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: BROWN
Quotable Lyrics
Can't believe how I'm fallin' (Fallin', oh)
Somehow, girl, you wake me up (Fallin', yeah, baby)
Baby, we ain't been makin' love (Makin' love, yeah)
I just need a taste of your love