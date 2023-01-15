Countless amazing albums arrived in 2022, though few of them had the same impact as Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE. It’s been some time since the disco-inspired record landed last summer, but even still it remains in streaming rotation for many – including Blxst.

As you may recall, the R&B hitmaker had a big project of his own land last spring, Before You Go. On that, he worked with the likes of Arin Ray, Rick Ross, Zacari, and Grandmaster Vic.

Since then, we’ve also heard his vocals shine alongside Larry June on “Keep Calling” and with Babyface Ray and Nija on “Spend It.” Additionally, he appears on Kalan.FtFr’s “No Stoppin” as well as Chris Brown’s “Show It.”

It presently remains unclear what Blxst has planned for fans in 2023. However, his audience is undeniably eager to hear more music. Earlier this weekend, he delivered a treat in the form of a Beyoncé remix that fans are already loving.

Saturday (January 14) saw the arrival of the “Cuff It / Wetter” remix, available exclusively on the singer’s YouTube page. Spanning just a minute and a half, the short and sweet song markedly blends Queen B and the younger star for our enjoyment.

“I feel like fallin’ in love / I’m in the mood to f*ck something up / I need some drink in my cup, hey / I’m in the mood to f*ck something up,” they expertly sing the original lyrics together.

Singer Blxst performs on Day 2 of Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Check out Blxst’s “Cuff It / Wetter” remix exclusively on YouTube below. Afterward, find more of this weekend’s new music recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist here.

