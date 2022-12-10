Blxst has partnered with Larry June for his latest single, “Keep Calling.” The Los Angeles rapper shared the new track with an accompanying music video on Friday.

The new video is directed by Direct Dev & CreatedbyBlu and sees Blxst and June driving around town in a Mercedes-Benz convertible. The two rap about the money and success they’ve come into this year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Blxst attends Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“Double up on this world tour, then drop again, while you lookin’ for a block to spin, International Blxst, you can’t box me in,” Blxst raps on the song.

Blxst is finishing up a busy 2022 that saw the rapper appear on songs with some of the biggest artists in hip-hop. Firstly, he collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on his Grammy-nominated album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Blxst appeared on the song, “Die Hard.”

Additionally, he was featured on Chris Brown’s “Show It,” Kalan.FrFr’s “No Stoppin,” Burna Boy’s “Solid,” Mozzy’s “Wouldn’t Be Us,” The Game’s “Talk To Me Nice,” and Babyface Ray’s “Spend It.”

June has also been putting together a solid output in 2022. Back in March, he teamed up with Jay Worthy for 2 P’z In A Pod. The project featured appearances from Jim Jones, Roc Marciano, CeeLo Green, and Suga Free. Later in August, June shared his own project, Spaceships on the Blade. For the effort, he welcomed Curren$y, 2 Chainz, and Syd across the 20-song tracklist.

Check out Blxst’s “Keep Calling,” featuring Larry June below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain’t even checkin’ the scoreboard, I stopped

Double up on this world tour, then drop again

While you lookin’ for a block to spin

International Blxst, you can’t box me in

[Via]