BLXST Announces Release Date And Title For Anticipated Debut Album

Fans have been waiting a long time.

BLXST has been grinding for a long time. The rapper has been in the game since 2014, but he really broke out with the single "Chosen" in 2020. It's been all uphill from there. BLXST's smooth sound is partially indebted to G-funk, but there's an eccentricity to it that makes him stand out. It's the reason he's been able to link up with legends like Ty Dolla Sign and Kendrick Lamar. After years of putting out mixtapes, though, BLXST is finally ready to make the jump. His debut studio album is imminent.

The rapper broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) on June 27. He posted an album teaser, along with a title and release date. The teaser treats fans to a montage of BLXST riding around different parts of Los Angeles. It's dramatic, like all album teasers are, but it's effective. At the end of the clip, the title of the album flashes onscreen: I'll Always Come Find You. It's a provocative title, especially given the pensive imagery of BLSXT in a car. The album will drop July 19, meaning fans won't have to wait long to hear a grand statement from the rapper at least.

BLXST's Debut Album Is Due Out This Summer

BLXST's reliance on Los Angeles makes sense given his back catalog. The rapper has always made his home, and the history of said home, part of his lyrical focus. He explained his reasoning for doing so in a 2023 interview with Complex. "I want to be able to put people in a good mood," he explained. "I want people to listen to my music while they're with their family or while they're barbecuing in the backyard. Want them to feel like they're in L.A." He's certainly managed to do that with tapes like Before You Go and No Love Lost.