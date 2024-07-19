Blxst Proves To Be Another R&B Superstar In The Making On "I'll Always Come Find You"

After building up a respectable discography, the L.A. chameleon is here with his debut album.

The entire state of California has been owning the rap scene in 2024 since Kendrick Lamar's gentlemen's sweep of Drake in their beef. Moreover, this has allowed the rest of the acts from the West Coast to feel more ready than ever to put on for their region. Enter Blxst, the Los Angeles rapper/singer hybrid who is now here with his debut album, I'll Always Come Find You. Now, you may be asking yourself, "How is this his first studio LP?".

Well, that is a great question, and it appears that Billboard is someone who has some sort of answer. In announcing I'll Always Come Find You to the publication, he revealed that the timing was a major factor. "This is the most confident I’ve ever felt in my music. What I had to overcome while making this album changed my entire creative process, and the fans deserve to see the growth from that. I would be doing a disservice to not reach the heights I dreamed of reaching when I first started as an artist. No better time than now", Blxst said.

Overall, we can see where the "Die Hard" guest star is coming from. As it stands, Blxst is arguably at his most versatile on this album. He is giving fans numerous genres of music, as well as some incredibly smooth and vulnerable performances across these 20 songs. So, be sure to give IACFY with the links below. Furthermore, let us know where you would rank this release amongst the rest of his projects.

I'll Always Come Find You- Blxst

I'll Always Come Find You Tracklist:

Four Discs

Paper Route with 2 Chainz "Evgle & Son" Long Way with Amanda Reifer Want You To Know Selfish Ways

Too Many Friday Nights with Fatman Scoop Reason Risk Taker with Offset Private Show How Many

Bad Idea Thousand Hours with Joony Dance With The Devil with Anderson .Paak I Had To Rewind with Feid, Becky G

Better Off Friends with Joyce Wrice Always Something I Need Your Love with Ty Dolla $ign To The Moon Ten Summers Or Better with Kamasi Washington