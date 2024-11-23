Blxst Extends His Explorative "I'll Always Come Find You" LP With Five Deluxe Tracks

One of R&B's most daring acts brings out "act V" of his latest album.

The four-part album did explore different topics, as well as instrumentals. 2 Chainz , Ty Dolla $ign , Amanda Reifer, and a now late Fatman Scoop were just a mere handful of guests to up the diversity. But clearly, Blxst was not content with just dropping the album how it came. His laundry list of producers was certainly put to good use because Blxst has just dropped off the deluxe of I'll Always Come Find You this weekend. There are five new tracks, a fifth act, and appearances from DeJ Loaf , K CAMP, and more.

Blxst continues to trend toward being a pillar of modern R&B thanks to his willingness to go out and try things. That's especially true sonically, and he's done for the majority of his career. Being a Swiss army knife has led him to some fun collaborations with artists of all kinds. Blxst was then able to collect a diverse feature list of his own for his recent tape, I'll Always Come Find You .

