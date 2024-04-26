Killer Mike & Blxst Recruit Offset For Extended Version Of "MICHAEL" Cut "EXIT 9"

killer mike offset exit 9killer mike offset exit 9

Offset does a fantastic job blending into this reflective track.

Killer Mike really put on for the city of Atlanta and the rap genre at the 2024 GRAMMYs. Somewhat controversially, his sophomore solo LP MICHAEL took home three categories at the iconic award show earlier this year. It won over massive mainstream records UTOPIA, HEROES & VILLAINS, Her Loss, and King's Disease III. One of the consistent arguments against him winning came from fans who are not hip to the rap legend saying things like, "Who is Killer Mike?" But he definitely deserved all the success and now, Killer Mike is taking another victory lap by adding Offset to "EXIT 9."

Track 10 on the original version of the album, "EXIT 9" only featured California singer Blxst. Additionally, the song was just over two minutes and 40 seconds. But with Offset entering the mix, the record now clocks in at 3:30. As most know, adding another artist to an already great track can achieve mixed results.

Listen To "EXIT 9" By Killer Mike, Offset, & Blxst

But to the former Migos member's credit, he seamlessly slides into what Mike and Blxst were doing on the reflective song about making it from the bottom. Offset rocks a monotone and lowkey flow as he talks about Takeoff, his late grandmother, and working hard for his respect in the game. All in all, this one of the stronger bonus cuts from MICHAEL. Be sure to check out the new version of "EXIT 9" with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "EXIT 9" by Killer Mike, Offset, and Blxst? Which version of this track do you prefer more now and why? Is this the best song from MICHAEL, why or why not? Is this one of Offset's stronger performances of 2024? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Killer Mike, Offset, and Blxst. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh, my brother, look at the air, I see an angel that flyin' (Angel)
Fifteen years, brother gone, every day momma cry (Momma)
I was strugglin', start hustlin', start cuttin' up pies (Hustle)
Streets start huggin' me, not lovin' me, but it wasn't on my mind (No-no-no, but it wasn't on my mind)
Doin' crime, chasin' a dime, so I don't be behind (Hey!)
I had did this for my gang, I don't see nothin', go blind (Gang)

