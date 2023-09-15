Killer Mike’s Deluxe Version Of “MICHAEL” Adds JID, T.I., Jacquees, And Young Nudy

Back on June 16, 2023, one-half of Run The Jewels released their first solo album in over 11 years. That would happen to be the Atlanta, Georgia native Killer Mike. It was a follow-up to his critically acclaimed R.A.P. Music and it delivered on many fronts. For example, Mike gathered a massive list of A-listers to help make a grand return. Some of those names include André 3000, Future, Young Thug, CeeLo Green, Ty Dolla $ign, and a plethora of others.

Mike also laced the stacked tracklists with great writing and storytelling on tracks like "MOTHERLESS" and "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS." Finally, the production credits here are more than respectable. DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, André 3000, El-P, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., James Blake, and more assisted in the diversity of sounds. It was a tour de force for Killer Mike and he just added some more heat to the record.

Listen To MICHAEL (Deluxe) From Killer Mike

Mike first released one of these new tracks on September 8. "MAYNARD VIGNETTE" with T.I., JID, and Jacquees, was put out to promote this new version and it is a stunning track on all fronts. We also have a feature from Young Nudy on "ACT UP." "YES!" and "GET SOME MONEY" are all Mike and all fire. These songs do not disappoint.

Do the four new songs make it better or worse? Which song is your favorite?

MICHAEL (Deluxe) Tracklist:

DOWN BY LAW with CeeLo Green SHED TEARS with Mozzy (feat. Lena Byrd-Miles) RUN (feat. Young Thug) NRICH (feat. 6LACK, Eryn Allen Kane) TALK'N THAT SHIT! SLUMMER with Jagged Edge SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS with André 3000 (feat. Future, Eryn Allen Kane) TWO DAYS with Ty Dolla $ign SPACESHIP VIEWS with Curren$y, 2 Chains, Kaash Paige EXIT 9 with Blxst SOMETHING FOR JUNKIES with Fabo MOTHERLESS with Eryn Allen Kane DON'T LET THE DEVIL with El-P (feat. thankugoodsir) HIGH & HOLY with Ty Dolla $ign YES! MAYNARD VIGNETTE (feat. T.I., JID, Jacquees) GET SOME MONEY ACT UP (feat. Young Nudy)

