Tory Lanez Still Has Faith For His Release After Being Denied Bond: Report

Things haven’t been looking great for Tory Lanez. While the rapper was officially sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, Tory remained hopeful for his release. During his sentencing, the judge received letters from a number of individuals, including Iggy Azalea, vouching on his behalf. However, this week, the rapper appeared in court to file a motion for bond as he attempts to appeal the court’s decision, though the judge denied his request.

It seems in the face of adversity, Tory Lanez continues to keep his head high. Per TMZ, CEO of Unite The People and one of the members of Tory’s legal team, Caesar McDowell, revealed the rapper called his attorneys shortly after the judge made a decision and affirmed his faith in justice being served. That said, Tory reportedly wasn’t shocked by the judge’s decision to deny him bond. He reportedly told Ceasar and his legal team that he believed this was “all in God’s plan” to begin with. Apparently, he feels as though the higher court will be more receptive to his request.

Tory Lanez Remains Behind Bars

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

The Canadian rapper attempted to be released pending his appeal in order to live with his son and wife. The judge affirmed his decision to uphold Tory’s sentence, citing Tory’s reported history of violating court orders and his record. Additionally, the judge also noted that Tory isn’t even a citizen of the United States. The rapper’s team explained that he has been in the country legally on an active work visa. Moreover, they argued he doesn’t have any reason to return to Canada.

A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of three counts last year related to Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting. These charges include: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Following the conviction, Tory continued to maintain his innocence, claiming that he was “wrongfully convicted” – a sentiment that his father reiterated outside of the courtroom when he declared the trial to be the “biggest miscarriage of justice.” We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the trial.

