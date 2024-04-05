Blxst Effortlessly Switches Over To Latin Music With Feid-Assisted "Rewind"

Blxst, a veteran singer from California, has proven to be an extremely talented and versatile artist. That Swiss Army knife capability is why he has been able to work with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Russ, Kalan.FrFr, Mozzy, Tyga, and more. His smooth and unique delivery also helps him stand out a bit more from the rest of the R&B pack. Today, Blxst is proving he is capable to go the world of Latin music with "Rewind" featuring Feid.

This is now his second single of the year, with the emotional "Heart Ain't Empty" being the first. While this is something new for Blxst, you would not be able to tell. Again, that do-it-all voice can really go into any genre and feel natural. Even though Feid is singing in Spanish, they trade lines smoothly.

Listen To "Rewind" By Blxst & Feid

The track definitely has a late summer night vibe with its moodier beat accompanied by some guitar sections. The visualizer also gives you a clear indicator for the vibe Blxst and Feid were going for and they capitalized on that. Furthermore, the hook and the melody accompanying it are so catchy too and will be in your head all day. Unfortunately, this one slipped through the cracks for us, as it dropped last week. But we are so happy we stumbled upon it, it is a vibe through and through.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy

You've been acting stingy lately, wondering if you take me serious

Don't hold that against me, baby, I'm not sobеr, I'm just curious (I'm not sober)

What I gotta do for me to prove I nеver lose? I can't lose this moment

What would you do if you was in my shoes, make an excuse?

You're wrong if you postpone it (Uy)

