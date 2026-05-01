The former housekeeper of Chris Brown who was allegedly mauled by his dog, Hades, is making big legal moves. The alleged victim, Maria Avila, is fighting to be able to show gruesome photos that were allegedly taken after she was attacked.

TMZ acquired the images and they are brutal, to say the least. The outlet reports that the singer and rapper is trying to block Avila from this result. Ms. Avila is arguing that the pictures are more than valid as they really detail how much physical and emotional damage this alleged attack caused her.

She adds that if she can't show them, then it's going to be hard for her to make her case in court. Previously, Avila claimed that she's acquired permanent bodily damages. They allegedly include disfigurement, nerve damage, and partial blindness.

She's going to have to pray for that result as the trial for this case is approaching fast. As it stands, June 15 is when it should take place.

Brown was sued by Avila back in April 2021, so this legal war has been going on for quite some time. Avila is seeking a whopping $90 million for all of the damages.

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Chris Brown Dog Lawsuit

On top of Brown trying to deny Maria Avila from presenting these photos in court, he's also tried to keep his past Rihanna out of it. Back in January, his legal representation did this strictly out of precaution as they wanted to be one step ahead of the plaintiff.

They had a feeling the Avilas would want to bring in Chris Brown's 2009 assault against RiRi. If the lawsuit is about a dog attack, then his legal team wants to be about that and nothing outside of it.

Late last month, Maria Avila did reference this and said it could be relevant. However, Brown's team has been steadfast. They replied that any domestic violence incidents, "particularly those that occurred more than a decade ago and bear no connection to the subject incident, is improper, irrelevant, and unduly prejudicial."