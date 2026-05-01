Chris Brown's Ex-Housekeeper Pushing To Show Graphic Photos From Alleged Dog Attack

BY Zachary Horvath
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In My Feelz Festival 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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Chris Brown and his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, are preparing to go to trial over this alleged attack very soon.

The former housekeeper of Chris Brown who was allegedly mauled by his dog, Hades, is making big legal moves. The alleged victim, Maria Avila, is fighting to be able to show gruesome photos that were allegedly taken after she was attacked.

TMZ acquired the images and they are brutal, to say the least. The outlet reports that the singer and rapper is trying to block Avila from this result. Ms. Avila is arguing that the pictures are more than valid as they really detail how much physical and emotional damage this alleged attack caused her.

She adds that if she can't show them, then it's going to be hard for her to make her case in court. Previously, Avila claimed that she's acquired permanent bodily damages. They allegedly include disfigurement, nerve damage, and partial blindness.

She's going to have to pray for that result as the trial for this case is approaching fast. As it stands, June 15 is when it should take place.

Brown was sued by Avila back in April 2021, so this legal war has been going on for quite some time. Avila is seeking a whopping $90 million for all of the damages.

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Chris Brown Dog Lawsuit

On top of Brown trying to deny Maria Avila from presenting these photos in court, he's also tried to keep his past Rihanna out of it. Back in January, his legal representation did this strictly out of precaution as they wanted to be one step ahead of the plaintiff.

They had a feeling the Avilas would want to bring in Chris Brown's 2009 assault against RiRi. If the lawsuit is about a dog attack, then his legal team wants to be about that and nothing outside of it.

Late last month, Maria Avila did reference this and said it could be relevant. However, Brown's team has been steadfast. They replied that any domestic violence incidents, "particularly those that occurred more than a decade ago and bear no connection to the subject incident, is improper, irrelevant, and unduly prejudicial."

As of yet, a judge has to yet to rule on the photos and Rihanna being brought into the fray. Brown has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed that Maria Avila provoked the dog even though she was instructed not to.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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