Chris Brown Calls Out Reports Tying Him To Alleged Shooting Near His Home

Chris Brown is always dealing with folks speaking on him as a celebrity, but he feels the need to put his foot down every once in a while. Most recently, he responded to reports of a shooting near his Los Angeles home earlier this week, denying it ever happened in an Instagram Story post from yesterday (Saturday, May 2).

"AT THIS POINT THE PATTERN IS OLD," the "Fallin" singer wrote, as caught by The Shade Room on IG. "I'm looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened. I been in my crib this whole time. Ain't heard a gunshot, police car, or anything. DONT ATTACH MY NAME TO NONE OF THE BULLS**T. I got s**t to do!"

However, according to TMZ, law enforcement sources in L.A. are adamant that officers did reportedly respond to reports of a shooting on Friday (May 1) outside of the property. A female caller reportedly said the shooting had just occurred when she called, and police arrived near Brown's house after the call. To be clear, the alleged shooting supposedly went down on the street outside of the house, not inside the home or on the property itself.

Chris Brown Shooting

Police reportedly interviewed the woman who called police, who claimed a man shot at her vehicle after an argument near Brown's home, and the man in question, who claimed the woman had run his foot over with her vehicle. Per law enforcement sources, authorities took the suspect into custody. He allegedly used a CO2-style weapon, and the outlet confirmed the man was not the singer. Speaking of which, no connection or alleged connection between him or his home and the parties involved in the alleged shooting has emerged at press time.

But it seems like the "Raymond & Brown" tour headliner does not believe a shooting even happened near his home this week. We'll see if any legal updates or other bits of information clear this up.

Chris Brown has other court matters to handle, but his main focus right now is his aforementioned joint tour with Usher. We'll see how it pans out.