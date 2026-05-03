Chris Brown Calls Out Reports Tying Him To Alleged Shooting Near His Home

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Brown Calls Out Reports Shooting Near Home
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Singer Chris Brown performs During Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Chris Brown took to Instagram to deny the shooting happened at all, whereas law enforcement sources are reportedly insisting on it.

Chris Brown is always dealing with folks speaking on him as a celebrity, but he feels the need to put his foot down every once in a while. Most recently, he responded to reports of a shooting near his Los Angeles home earlier this week, denying it ever happened in an Instagram Story post from yesterday (Saturday, May 2).

"AT THIS POINT THE PATTERN IS OLD," the "Fallin" singer wrote, as caught by The Shade Room on IG. "I'm looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened. I been in my crib this whole time. Ain't heard a gunshot, police car, or anything. DONT ATTACH MY NAME TO NONE OF THE BULLS**T. I got s**t to do!"

However, according to TMZ, law enforcement sources in L.A. are adamant that officers did reportedly respond to reports of a shooting on Friday (May 1) outside of the property. A female caller reportedly said the shooting had just occurred when she called, and police arrived near Brown's house after the call. To be clear, the alleged shooting supposedly went down on the street outside of the house, not inside the home or on the property itself.

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Chris Brown Shooting

Police reportedly interviewed the woman who called police, who claimed a man shot at her vehicle after an argument near Brown's home, and the man in question, who claimed the woman had run his foot over with her vehicle. Per law enforcement sources, authorities took the suspect into custody. He allegedly used a CO2-style weapon, and the outlet confirmed the man was not the singer. Speaking of which, no connection or alleged connection between him or his home and the parties involved in the alleged shooting has emerged at press time.

But it seems like the "Raymond & Brown" tour headliner does not believe a shooting even happened near his home this week. We'll see if any legal updates or other bits of information clear this up.

Chris Brown has other court matters to handle, but his main focus right now is his aforementioned joint tour with Usher. We'll see how it pans out.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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