Chris Brown Reveals Star-Studded Features List For New Album "BROWN"

Chris Brown is dropping his new album "BROWN" on Friday, and today, he offered up a comprehensive list of the project's features.

That makes for a total of nine features. Chris Brown is known for his lengthy tracklists, so you can expect a ton of solo songs here. Brown is building hype for this project slowly but surely, and his latest tracklist announcement is sure to turn a few heads.

On the rap side of things, NBA YoungBoy, Sexyy Red , and GloRilla will make appearances on the project. From there, R&B is repped by Leon Thomas, Tank , Bryson Tiller, Fridayy, and Lucky Daye. Last but not least, there is some global representation on the album thanks to the inclusion of Vybz Kartel.

With the album just days away, fans have been curious about which artists would be featured on the project. After all, a Chris Brown album would not be complete without a strong array of artists by his side. Well, just moments ago, the artist came through with that list of features, and it just so happens to be quite extensive.

Chris Brown and Usher are going on tour this summer, and there is no doubt that fans are excited to see these two in action. For CB fans, this tour is especially exciting as he is preparing to drop off his new album, BROWN, on Friday.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!