Chris Brown Reveals Star-Studded Features List For New Album "BROWN"

Chris Brown and Usher are going on tour this summer, and there is no doubt that fans are excited to see these two in action. For CB fans, this tour is especially exciting as he is preparing to drop off his new album, BROWN, on Friday.
Last week, Brown came through with the song "Fallin," featuring Leon Thomas. Furthermore, he dropped a song just a few weeks ago called "Obvious," which coincided with his tour announcement.
With the album just days away, fans have been curious about which artists would be featured on the project. After all, a Chris Brown album would not be complete without a strong array of artists by his side. Well, just moments ago, the artist came through with that list of features, and it just so happens to be quite extensive.
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BROWN Features
Features List:
- NBA YOUNGBOY
- LEON THOMAS
- TANK
- VYBZ KARTEL
- BRYSON TILLER
- GLORILLA
- FRIDAYY
- SEXYY RED
- LUCKY DAYE
On the rap side of things, NBA YoungBoy, Sexyy Red, and GloRilla will make appearances on the project. From there, R&B is repped by Leon Thomas, Tank, Bryson Tiller, Fridayy, and Lucky Daye. Last but not least, there is some global representation on the album thanks to the inclusion of Vybz Kartel.
That makes for a total of nine features. Chris Brown is known for his lengthy tracklists, so you can expect a ton of solo songs here. Brown is building hype for this project slowly but surely, and his latest tracklist announcement is sure to turn a few heads.
Whether or not CB's album is able to live up to the current expectations is something that very much remains to be seen.