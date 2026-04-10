Obvious - Song by Chris Brown

Chris Brown and Usher are going on tour together, and there is no denying that there is lots of fanfare surrounding this announcement. In fact, the excitement just keeps coming for Chris Brown fans. On Friday, it was revealed that his new album, BROWN, is expected in May. Meanwhile, he has a new song out called "Obvious," which can be listened to below. It's a song with lots of pop appeal, although it still contains all of those R&B sensibilities that fans know CB for. If you're a Chris Brown fan, then this new song is certainly going to be a welcomed addition to the New Music Friday slate.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Brown
Quotable Lyrics from Obvious
Yeah, you know how we ride
Two bad bitches on each side
So, baby, let me know soon as you decide
Girl, flip that thing over to the B-side