Obvious - Song by Chris Brown

Chris Brown will be dropping a new album called "BROWN" next month, and he has come through with his new single, "Obvious."

Chris Brown and Usher are going on tour together, and there is no denying that there is lots of fanfare surrounding this announcement . In fact, the excitement just keeps coming for Chris Brown fans. On Friday, it was revealed that his new album, BROWN, is expected in May. Meanwhile, he has a new song out called "Obvious," which can be listened to below. It's a song with lots of pop appeal, although it still contains all of those R&B sensibilities that fans know CB for. If you're a Chris Brown fan, then this new song is certainly going to be a welcomed addition to the New Music Friday slate.

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