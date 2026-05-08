Brown - Album by Chris Brown

Chris Brown is stepping into a new R&B era with the release of his new album BROWN. It's a feature-heavy project that feels built for summer nights, arena tours, and late-night R&B playlists. After building momentum with tracks like "Obvious" and the most recent single "Fallin’" featuring Leon Thomas, Breezy is leaning into both nostalgia and versatility here. From the sepia-toned cover art, to the nostalgic vibe of the rollout, the album comes highly anticipated. The feature list alone is stacked, bringing together Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, NBA YoungBoy, Lucky Daye, Fridayy, Tank, Vybz Kartel, and more. With Chris Brown and Usher also heading on tour this summer, BROWN arrives at the perfect time to keep fans fed.