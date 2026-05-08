Brown - Album by Chris Brown

BY Tallie Spencer
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Chris Brown is back with 27 new songs.

Chris Brown is stepping into a new R&B era with the release of his new album BROWN. It's a feature-heavy project that feels built for summer nights, arena tours, and late-night R&B playlists. After building momentum with tracks like "Obvious" and the most recent single "Fallin’" featuring Leon Thomas, Breezy is leaning into both nostalgia and versatility here. From the sepia-toned cover art, to the nostalgic vibe of the rollout, the album comes highly anticipated. The feature list alone is stacked, bringing together Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, NBA YoungBoy, Lucky Daye, Fridayy, Tank, Vybz Kartel, and more. With Chris Brown and Usher also heading on tour this summer, BROWN arrives at the perfect time to keep fans fed.

Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: BROWN

Tracklist For Brown
  1. Leave Me Alone
  2. Obvious
  3. Honey Pack
  4. It Depends (feat. Bryson Tiller)
  5. Fallin' (feat. Leon Thomas)
  6. Hate Me
  7. Call Your Name (feat. GloRilla & Sexyy Red)
  8. For The Moment
  9. Fuck and Party (feat. Vybz Kartel)
  10. Red Rum (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
  11. It’s Not You It’s Me
  12. Cry For Me
  13. Say Nothin'
  14. Slow Jamz (feat. Lucky Daye)
  15. Perfect Timing (feat. Fridayy)
  16. In My Head
  17. What’s Love
  18. Something In The Water
  19. Won’t Let Me Leave
  20. BODYGOALS (feat. Tank)
  21. Colours
  22. Skin To Skin
  23. Theme Song
  24. Your Time
  25. It’s Personal
  26. Holy Blindfold
  27. Present
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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