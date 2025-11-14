Finally Over It – Album by Summer Walker

Summer Walker officially closes the Over It era with Finally Over It, an 18-track album she’s been teasing for months. After slowly revealing hints online, the album features appearances from Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, GloRilla, Latto, Bryson Tiller, Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red, and more. Split into two halves — For Better and For Worse — the album mirrors the chaos and clarity that come with letting go. The first section finds Summer cutting off old patterns and choosing herself with tracks like “Robbed You” and “Situationship,” while “1-800-Heartbreak” shows the loneliness that follows even the right decisions. The second half leans into the highs and lows of starting fresh, from material flexes on “Baller” to guarded love on “Stitch Me Up.” Finally Over It marks her most complete chapter of healing yet.