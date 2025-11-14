Finally Over It – Album by Summer Walker

Summer Walker officially closes the Over It era with Finally Over It, an 18-track album she’s been teasing for months. After slowly revealing hints online, the album features appearances from Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, GloRilla, Latto, Bryson Tiller, Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red, and more. Split into two halves — For Better and For Worse — the album mirrors the chaos and clarity that come with letting go. The first section finds Summer cutting off old patterns and choosing herself with tracks like “Robbed You” and “Situationship,” while “1-800-Heartbreak” shows the loneliness that follows even the right decisions. The second half leans into the highs and lows of starting fresh, from material flexes on “Baller” to guarded love on “Stitch Me Up.” Finally Over It marks her most complete chapter of healing yet.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: R&B / Soul
Album: Finally Over It
Tracklist for Finally Over It
Disc 1
- Scars – Summer Walker
- Robbed You (with Mariah the Scientist) – Summer Walker, Mariah the Scientist
- No – Summer Walker
- Go Girl (with Latto & Doja Cat) – Summer Walker, Latto, Doja Cat
- Baby (with Chris Brown) – Summer Walker, Chris Brown
- 1-800 Heartbreak (with Anderson .Paak) – Summer Walker, Anderson .Paak
- Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker
- Situationship – Summer Walker
- Give Me a Reason (with Bryson Tiller) – Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller
Disc 2
- FMT – Summer Walker
- How Sway (with SAILORR) – Summer Walker, SAILORR
- Baller (with GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Monaleo) – Summer Walker, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Monaleo
- Don’t Make Me Do It / Tempted – Summer Walker
- Get Yo Boy (with 21 Savage) – Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- Number One (with Brent Faiyaz) – Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz
- Stitch Me Up – Summer Walker
- Allegedly (with Teddy Swims) – Summer Walker, Teddy Swims
- Finally Over It – Summer Walker