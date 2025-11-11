Summer Walker Unveils Impressive List Of Features For Upcoming Album, “Finally Over It”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Summer Walker attends the "Finally Over It" Escape Room Experience at ABV Gallery on November 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Summer Walker's highly anticipated third studio album, "Finally Over It," is slated for release on November 11.

Summer Walker is just days away from the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It. To get fans even more excited about what's to come, the songstress has unveiled a long list of features they can expect to hear on Instagram. The list in question is impressive, to say the least. It features the likes of Latto, 21 Savage, Mariah The Scientist, GloRilla, Chris Brown, and many more.

Needless to say, fans can't wait to hear what Walker has up her sleeve. This isn't the only hint she's dropped about the upcoming LP, either. Last week, she shared the official album cover, which shows her in a wedding dress posing next to a much older man.

Before that, she attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with a mysterious date who she described as a "special friend." He also appeared to be several years her senior.

Read More: Summer Walker’s Sugar Daddy-Inspired Album Cover Has The Internet Divided

Summer Walker Dating History

While the theme of Walker's rollout has managed to earn mixed reactions from social media users so far, most can't blame her. After all, she's been through quite a bit on the relationship front in recent years. In 2023, for example, she ended her relationship with Lil Meech amid infidelity rumors.

At the time, he'd been spotted carrying groceries into another woman's home. He insisted that the woman was his cousin, but most were not convinced. During a 360 With Speedy interview last month, Walker reflected on the ordeal, which ultimately became a meme.

"It was [infuriating]. It was really ignorant, but, hey," she said. When asked whether or not she was able to laugh about the situation at the time, she set the record straight. "No, I was like, 'That's trifling as f**k,'" she admitted. "I literally don’t even have to say anything on that. Because his life is terrible now, so... Yeah."

Summer Walker was also previously in a relationship with Rico Recklezz, but they went their separate ways in 2024.

Read More: Celina Powell Backs Summer Walker’s Claims About Lil Meech’s “Terrible” Life

