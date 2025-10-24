Summer Walker Clowns Lil Meech For Having A "Terrible Life" After Split

Summer Walker recently sat down for a new 360 With Speedy interview with Complex's Speedy Morman, and she did not mince words one bit. At one point of their conversation, Speedy had to bring up her viral breakup from Lil Meech earlier this decade and the Ring doorbell footage that cemented it.

For those unaware, the BMF actor was caught going into a woman's apartment with groceries in his hand, immediately leading to cheating rumors that led to their split. However, he claimed that the woman in question is actually his cousin and that nothing went down, but it was too little too late for many online spectators.

In a clip caught by No Jumper on Twitter, the singer – now romantically under scrutiny – dismissed this excuse and expressed her will to move on from all that. Still, she didn't do so without sending some major shade Meech's way.

"It was [infuriating]. I was really ignorant, but, hey," Summer Walker expressed concerning Lil Meech. When asked if she laughed at it, she had this to say: "No, I was like, 'That's trifling as f**k.' I literally don’t even have to say anything on that. Because his life is terrible now, so... Yeah."

Read More: Summer Walker Denies Dating Lil Meech After Attending Show With His Mom

What Happened To Lil Meech?

Lil Meech's romantic woes aren't done. Recently, folks on the Internet formed an uproar when Celina Powell suggested she was back with Big Meech's son, accusing him of lying about it in his denials and even begging her to delete her claims. In fact, the We In Miami podcast allegedly received a warning from Meech's legal team, as Powell spoke on these rumors on that platform.

We will see whether or not either individual responds to this latest development. Given their history and how they brushed off earlier narratives, we doubt they will entertain this too much.

Elsewhere, Summer Walker's raising eyebrows thanks to the individuals accompanying her at big events. She recently popped out with an "alien" comedian at an Atlanta Hawks game, and her mystery man at the 2025 VMAs also caused a ruckus. Walker will most likely roll this off her shoulder all the same.