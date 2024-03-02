Lil Meech Addresses Pregnant Girlfriend Rumors, Summer Walker Breakup

It goes without saying that Lil Meech has had a rocky few months when it comes to relationships, but according to him, that hasn't left him with any hard feelings towards his exes. During a recent appearance on The Morning Hustle, the BMF actor opened up about his infamous split from Summer Walker and revealed where they stand now. He claims that despite their arguably messy breakup, he still has love for her and respects the songstress as an artist.

"Me and Summer, we still have love for each other. We're both going our separate ways," he shared. "We don't have no problems with each other. She's an amazing singer and a good person."

Lil Meech & Summer Walker "Still Have Love" For Each Other

His relationship with Summer Walker isn't the only thing Lil Meech addressed during the interview, however. The Detroit-born performer also touched on rumors that a lucky lady in his life is expecting, which he sparked himself late last year. In December, a clip of Meech chatting with friends in the studio started making its rounds online, which shows his response to the question of whether or not he has any children. "I've got one on the way right now," he said. "My girl is pregnant."

While this certainly managed to get fans talking, and even theorizing that the mother-to-be was Summer, Meech says he was simply joking. "I don't know where they got that from," he explained before being reminded of the clip. "Oh, I think I know what you're talking about," Meech continued. "Yeah, I was playing in that video. They took a video of me playing around and probably made it into something." What do you think of Lil Meech shutting down rumors that his lady is pregnant? What about the actor's praise for Summer Walker? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

