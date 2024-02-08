Lil Meech Was Really Helping Cousin With The Groceries, He Assures To Ebro

Gabriel Bras Nevares
It seems like Lil Meech will never be able to live down accusations against him of cheating on Summer Walker. While the two are in a pretty vague place right now thanks to pregnancy rumors, it seems like their relationship status will remain this way despite things being a bit more amicable than before. Still, he already received a lot of mocking comments on social media for all this, so it will likely be a persistent narrative. Perhaps the most memorable instance of this was when the BMF actor was spotted bringing another woman into an apartment via a Ring doorbell. He claimed he was helping his cousin with groceries, something that Ebro was quick to ask about during a recent radio show.

"That's funny to me, man, I don't take none of that stuff serious," Lil Meech told Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Pete Rosenberg. Presumably, he spoke of cheating allegations in general. "I got tough skin, so I don't care." "And you absolutely were helping your cousin with groceries?" the media personality asked. "Absolutely," 50 Cent's good pal responded.

Lil Meech Laughs Off Ebro's Cheating Questions: Watch

"We're clear that that was..." Ebro continued. "So, the video that came out, was that the neighbor? Like, how did that even happen? That was my only question that whole time. There was a video of him going in his cousin's house and helping bags... Like, who filmed this?" "That's cr*zy, right? Like, where's the privacy at?" Lil Meech concluded, laughing off Ebro's inquiries about his potential boo in good spirits.

Overall, they concluded that the neighbor recorded that on his Ring doorbell, and when the clip surfaced, folks took it out of context. Perhaps fans will never put this debate to bed, but that's exactly the kind of thing that Lil Meech knows will bring them attention. Even though they reconciled after this blew up as a big story, their statuses on Instagram suggest otherwise. We can only imagine what must be going through both of their heads at this time. For more news and the latest updates on Ebro and Lil Meech, stay logged into HNHH.

