21 Savage Brings Out Summer Walker For "Prove It" On "SNL"

21 Savage brought out Summer Walker as part of his set on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The pair performed “Prove It” during Savage’s set. Furthermore, the UK-born rapper also played his iconic hit “Redrum”. Did you catch 21's performance? Let us know what you thought in the comments.

The episode proved to be a controversial one, primarily due to its host. Shane Gillis has found major success as a stand-up comedian over the past few years. However, his host spot on SNL was largely opposed by fans. Gillis briefly joined the show as a cast member in 2019 but was fired after allegedly making racist jokes behind the scenes. Gillis’ flat opening monologue only made tangential references to his infamy beyond an opening line of asking the audience not to Google him.

Fans Think 21 Savage & Adin Ross Faked Card Scandal To Promote SNL

However, fans are starting to question just how real the recent drama between 21 Savage and Adin Ross was following the announcement that the rapper was performing on SNL. Several fans questioned whether the claims that 21 used marked cards to scam hundreds of thousands of dollars out of Ross was simply a way to promote 21's turn on the popular late-night show. 21's appearance was overshadowed by the scandal with Ross, as well as the aforementioned issues with host Shane Gillis. This theorizing has resurfaced now that 21's appearance has come and gone, despite a few weeks' break between his announcement and his appearance.

Further evidence concerning the idea that it was faked came on 21's own website. Days after the scandal, 21 started selling branded dice and cards as merch. The set of three d6 dice and a velvet bag costs $25 while a back of regulation playing cards costs $15. At the time of writing, the playing cards have already sold out. The new merch was released with very little fanfare but was clearly inspired by the ongoing scandal with Ross.

