Summer Walker Breaks Silence On Lil Meech’s "Helping Cousin with Groceries" Comment

Summer Walker isn’t holding back when it comes to her past with BMF star Lil Meech. During a recent sit-down with Speedy Morman for Complex, the R&B singer finally addressed the viral “helping cousin with groceries” moment. A.K.A., the now-infamous excuse Lil Meech gave after being caught on a Ring camera entering another woman’s apartment last year.

When asked about the situation, Summer kept it short but cutting. “I literally don’t have to say anything on that,” she told Speedy. “’Cause his life is terrible now.”

Summer's comment was applauded by fans online. "One thing about summer walker. As fast as she falls in love. she will leave a man even faster once he cross her," one person wrote under TheShadeRoom's post. "That was the start of his downfall unfortunately," said another.

Summer Walker Keeps It Short And Sweet

If you recall, Summer Walker and Lil Meech were on-again off-again dating in 2023, when cheating accusations flooded the internet. The BMF actor was spotted bringing another woman into an apartment via a Ring doorbell. He claimed he was helping his cousin with groceries. This narrative quickly became a meme across social media and fueled speculation about their relationship status.

Now, Summer’s brief but pointed remark comes after months of staying quiet about the ordeal. While she’s largely shifted her focus toward her music and motherhood, this marks the first time she’s publicly acknowledged the controversy. And she did it with composure and only a hint of shade. Additionally, it seems like Summer is to busy to be worried about what Meech is doing because she's living her best life. Recently, Chris Brown invited Summer Walker to join him onstage for a performance of "Take You Down" in Las Vegas.