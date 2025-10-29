In the summer of 2023, Lil Meech was caught bringing groceries into another woman's home while in a relationship with Summer Walker. Of course, this led to rumors that the BMF actor was allegedly cheating, and ultimately resulted in their split. During a recent 360 With Speedy interview with Complex's Speedy Morman, the songstress reflected on the messy breakup, making it clear that she thinks her ex got what was coming to him.

"It was [infuriating]. That was really ignorant, but, hey," she explained. When asked if she laughed about the ordeal at the time, she said confirmed that wasn't the case. "No, I was like, 'That's trifling as f**k,'" she admitted. "I literally don’t even have to say anything on that. Because his life is terrible now, so... Yeah."

It looks like Walker isn't the only woman with hard feelings towards Lil Meech these days, however. Earlier this week, Celina Powell also took to her Instagram Story to share a few words about him.

Lil Meech & Celina Powell

"I have nothing to do with that weirdo Demetrius aka Meme (Lil Meech to y’all)," she declared, per The Shade Room. "Please leave me alone about him. I don’t want s** to do with him besides the money I spent on him, lmao. But hey, like Summer Walker said, HIS LIFE IS TERRIBLE. F*** off."

Earlier this month, the We In Miami podcast was reportedly hit with a legal warning over some claims Powell made about Lil Meech during an episode.