Summer Walker is currently gearing up to drop her third studio album, Finally Over It. The project is slated for release on November 14, and yesterday, the songstress unveiled its cover art on X. It shows her holding a bouquet in an elaborate white wedding gown beside who is supposed to be her much older groom.

The image appears to be a nod to Anna Nicole Smith's infamous 1994 wedding to J. Howard Marshall, a Houston oil tycoon 63 years her senior. Needless to say, this has sparked big reactions from social media users, along with a fierce debate.

While many commenters are in full support of the tongue-in-cheek artwork, others aren't loving this new direction. "Using this as a cover won’t make it sale btw," one commenter writes. "She has no soul left.. it’s sad," another claims. "This cover is sickening !!! yall just don’t get it," a fan insists, with someone else saying, "I can’t front.. Cover is fire."

Summer Walker Finally Over It

At the time of writing, Walker has not publicly addressed the backlash related to the artwork. This isn't the first time she's popped out with a much older man, either. She channeled Anna Nicole Smith yet again at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September alongside a date who she referred to as a "special friend."

When pressed for more details, she jokingly encouraged the public to mind their own business.

While not everyone is here for Walker's latest gag, most can't blame her, as she hasn't exactly had the best of luck when it comes to relationships. Amid her months-long romance with Lil Meech in 2023, for example, he was accused of infidelity after being spotted carrying groceries into another woman's home.