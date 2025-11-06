Summer Walker’s Sugar Daddy-Inspired Album Cover Has The Internet Divided

BY Caroline Fisher 590 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summer Walker Sugar Daddy Album Cover Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Singer Summer Walker performs before the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Summer Walker is just days away from unleashing her highly anticipated third studio album, "Finally Over It."

Summer Walker is currently gearing up to drop her third studio album, Finally Over It. The project is slated for release on November 14, and yesterday, the songstress unveiled its cover art on X. It shows her holding a bouquet in an elaborate white wedding gown beside who is supposed to be her much older groom.

The image appears to be a nod to Anna Nicole Smith's infamous 1994 wedding to J. Howard Marshall, a Houston oil tycoon 63 years her senior. Needless to say, this has sparked big reactions from social media users, along with a fierce debate.

While many commenters are in full support of the tongue-in-cheek artwork, others aren't loving this new direction. "Using this as a cover won’t make it sale btw," one commenter writes. "She has no soul left.. it’s sad," another claims. "This cover is sickening !!! yall just don’t get it," a fan insists, with someone else saying, "I can’t front.. Cover is fire."

Read More: Celina Powell Backs Summer Walker’s Claims About Lil Meech’s “Terrible” Life

Summer Walker Finally Over It

At the time of writing, Walker has not publicly addressed the backlash related to the artwork. This isn't the first time she's popped out with a much older man, either. She channeled Anna Nicole Smith yet again at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September alongside a date who she referred to as a "special friend."

When pressed for more details, she jokingly encouraged the public to mind their own business.

While not everyone is here for Walker's latest gag, most can't blame her, as she hasn't exactly had the best of luck when it comes to relationships. Amid her months-long romance with Lil Meech in 2023, for example, he was accused of infidelity after being spotted carrying groceries into another woman's home.

In 2024, she went public with her fling with Rico Recklezz. Just a few months later, she and the Chicago rapper went their separate ways, though it remains unclear exactly what led to the split.

Read More: Summer Walker Breaks Silence On Lil Meech’s "Helping Cousin with Groceries" Comment

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit - Day 3 - Ms. Lauryn Hill &amp; R&amp;B Concert Relationships Summer Walker’s Dating History: From London On Da Track To Rico Recklezz 4.9K
Summer Walker Sugar Daddies Gossip News Gossip Summer Walker Clarifies Stance On Sugar Daddies After Viral VMAs Date 2.4K
Summer Walker Date VMAs Gossip News Gossip Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs? 51.4K
2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Show Music Summer Walker Denies Dating Lil Meech After Attending Show With His Mom 2.0K
Comments 0