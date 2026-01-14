Cam’ron Drops Key Part Of His Lawsuit Over J. Cole's "Ready ’24"

BY Cole Blake
Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cam'ron speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Cam'ron claims that he wasn't properly compensated for his work on J. Cole's song, "Ready '24," and is taking legal action.

Cam'ron has voluntarily dropped his case against Universal Music Group over his 2024 collaboration with J. Cole, "Ready ’24.” According to AllHipHop, both parties agreed to cover their own legal costs. He made the dismissal without prejudice and, in turn, could refile at a later time. Despite the move, he is still pursuing legal action against Cole individually.

Cam originally filed the case back in October, alleging that he is still owed at least $500,000 for his contribution to the song. He claimed that, in exchange for his work on "Ready '24," Cole agreed to join him for another collaboration in the future, either on a song or with an appearance on his podcast, It Is What It Is. He says he confirmed with Cole that he wouldn't authorize the release until that collaboration came to fruition.

Over the next two years, Cam says he reached out to Cole on numerous occasions to schedule a podcast appearance, but was told he was unavailable. “Two years later, with Cole having refused to honor his agreement to collaborate with [Cam’ron] on either a single or on the podcast, Defendants nevertheless released [‘Ready '24’]... on the album Might Delete Later,” the lawsuit alleges. To help recoup his losses, Cam says he wants to be named co-author of the song.

Cam'ron has mostly avoided discussing the lawsuit. During an episode of his Talk With Flee podcast in November, Sen City asked Cam about the situation while praising Cole as a future legend. "I think J. Cole is definitely gonna be a rap legend, 100 percent. Definite," Cam admitted at the time. “But he don’t get a pass." Cole has yet to publicly address the lawsuit.

When Is J. Cole Releasing "The Fall Off"?

In other news, the lawsuit comes as J. Cole continues to work on his long-awaited album, The Fall Off. He has been teasing the project for years, but has yet to provide an official release date. Mal from the Rory & Mal Podcast recently claimed that the reason for the delay stems from the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

"Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album," Mal said last month. "Well, was, which is why we didn't get the album, cause now he gotta do his whole album over." Perhaps 2026 will be the year fans finally hear a new album from J. Cole.

Cole Blake
