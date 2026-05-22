Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Hit With $1M Child Support Order Following Paternity Ruling

Floyd Mayweather is facing another blow to his finances after a court ordered him to pay nearly $1 million in retroactive child support. This comes after a Nevada court determined that he’s the father of a 4-year-old girl.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Mayweather was recognized as the child’s father back in March. In the ruling, the judge ordered that he pay $32,850 per month in ongoing support, in addition to $933,050 in unpaid back support.

The case was initially filed in June 2023 when the child’s mother, Paige Moorehead, sought legal confirmation that Mayweather is the father of her daughter, born in December 2021. Moorehead claimed that she and Mayweather were involved in a long-term relationship for several years until they parted ways.

In her filing, Moorehead claimed the relationship ended after she informed Mayweather she was pregnant. She also alleged that he encouraged her to terminate the pregnancy and later dismissed her from her position at Girl Collection, the Las Vegas strip club owned by the retired fighter, where she had reportedly worked for several years.

Floyd Mayweather Enters Default Judgment

Court records indicate that Mayweather failed to comply with multiple directives tied to the paternity proceedings, including requests related to DNA testing. As a result, the judge ultimately entered a default judgment establishing legal paternity.

The court further noted that only a fraction of the ordered support has been paid so far, with approximately $151,000 reportedly contributed toward the total amount owed. To secure future payments, the judge authorized Moorehead to pursue liens against certain California properties owned by Mayweather, reportedly totaling up to $2 million in value. The child is believed to be Mayweather’s fifth.