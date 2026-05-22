Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Hit With $1M Child Support Order Following Paternity Ruling

BY Aron A.
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Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits courtside as the Phoenix Mercury play the Las Vegas Aces during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage
Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits courtside as the Phoenix Mercury play the Las Vegas Aces during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A court determined that Floyd is the father of a 4-year-old daughter.

Floyd Mayweather is facing another blow to his finances after a court ordered him to pay nearly $1 million in retroactive child support. This comes after a Nevada court determined that he’s the father of a 4-year-old girl.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Mayweather was recognized as the child’s father back in March. In the ruling, the judge ordered that he pay $32,850 per month in ongoing support, in addition to $933,050 in unpaid back support.

The case was initially filed in June 2023 when the child’s mother, Paige Moorehead, sought legal confirmation that Mayweather is the father of her daughter, born in December 2021. Moorehead claimed that she and Mayweather were involved in a long-term relationship for several years until they parted ways.

In her filing, Moorehead claimed the relationship ended after she informed Mayweather she was pregnant. She also alleged that he encouraged her to terminate the pregnancy and later dismissed her from her position at Girl Collection, the Las Vegas strip club owned by the retired fighter, where she had reportedly worked for several years.

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Floyd Mayweather Enters Default Judgment

Court records indicate that Mayweather failed to comply with multiple directives tied to the paternity proceedings, including requests related to DNA testing. As a result, the judge ultimately entered a default judgment establishing legal paternity.

The court further noted that only a fraction of the ordered support has been paid so far, with approximately $151,000 reportedly contributed toward the total amount owed. To secure future payments, the judge authorized Moorehead to pursue liens against certain California properties owned by Mayweather, reportedly totaling up to $2 million in value. The child is believed to be Mayweather’s fifth.

The recent headlines come after headlines earlier this month that Mayweather’s alleged tax debt could lead him to lose his passport. This is particularly problematic for Mayweather as he’s preparing for a fight against Manny Pacquiao overseas. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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