Floyd Mayweather Might Lose Passport & Fight Nights Due To Alleged Tax Debt

Floyd Mayweather doesn't just have to deal with online trolls regarding his alleged financial strain. He has a much larger battle to fight with the United States' Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to court documents reportedly obtained by The Ring, the boxer might lose out on big fight opportunities due to his alleged tax debt.

The IRS reportedly informed him in late March of its intention to notify the U.S. Department of State and revoke his U.S. passport due to the alleged tax debt. This was about a month before April 23, when Mayweather announced an exhibition match with Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis in Athens, Greece set for June 27.

Not only that, but this also follows controversies surrounding Floyd Mayweather's Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas. That event is currently set for September 19. This tax dispute might also put his unscheduled exhibition bout with Mike Tyson. Plans initially suggested an overseas venue, but the passport issue might complicate things.

Per the documents the publication reviewed, Mayweather allegedly owes the IRS over $7.25 million in liens and levies. In order to prevent the passport revocation and secure his ability to fly for fights overseas, he reportedly could pay the debt in full, reach an installment agreement or settlement with the Department of Justice, prove his tax debt can't be collected due to financial strain or identity theft, or file for bankruptcy.

Floyd Mayweather's IRS Passport Status

Mar 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. watches the game betwene the LA Clippers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

At press time, it's unclear if the IRS followed through with their threat or if Mayweather still has a chance to prevent the revocation. It seems like no action came through just yet, but the ball is reportedly in his court now.

Elsewhere, Floyd Mayweather continues to face "broke" allegations, which some celebrities aren't helping with. Logan Paul recently claimed the boxer still owes him $1.5 million.

Floyd Mayweather denied these "broke" allegations in the past, and we'll see how his response to the IRS shapes up. Even amid this chaos, he still has a lot of opportunities to make plenty of money and get back on track, if he's off in the first place. You know the saying: death and taxes.